Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,740 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Associated Banc worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

ASB stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

