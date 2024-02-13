Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE opened at $854.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $495.11 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $880.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

