Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

