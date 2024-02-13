Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,985 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $532.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.25. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

