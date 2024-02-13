Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

