Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,904 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,479 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Hudbay Minerals worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 125,569.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

