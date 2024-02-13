Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

