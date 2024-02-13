Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

