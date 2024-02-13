Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at about $907,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

