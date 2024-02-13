Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,160.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 205.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 410.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPSI opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of -178.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms recently commented on CPSI. Stephens reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

