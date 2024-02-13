Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 790.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $32,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

