Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,655 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Newmark Group worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

