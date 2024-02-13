Foundry Partners LLC Sells 111,410 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,410 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDSN stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

