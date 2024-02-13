Foundry Partners LLC Sells 14,330 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

ODC stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.64. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.