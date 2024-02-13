Foundry Partners LLC Sells 15,647 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1,161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

Free Report

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

