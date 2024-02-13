Foundry Partners LLC Sells 188,914 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188,914 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 286.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 121,563 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 377.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

