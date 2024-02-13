Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 55.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 421.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 827.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

