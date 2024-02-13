Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 104.2% in January

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the January 15th total of 851,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter valued at $16,738,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,869. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

