G1 Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,097% compared to the typical volume of 1,338 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,673 shares of company stock worth $235,111. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 54.2 %

Shares of GTHX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 6,840,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,630. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

