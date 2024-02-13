Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.19.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

