Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.10%.
Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.
