Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.61

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 134312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

