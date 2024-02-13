Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.61

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 134312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

