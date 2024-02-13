Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 33,389 shares changing hands.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
