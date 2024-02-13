Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 33,389 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

