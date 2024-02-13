Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

