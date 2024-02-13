Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of ALTY opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.69.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
