Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.69.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,047,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

