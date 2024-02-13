God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) is Curran Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,970 shares during the quarter. God Bless America ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.85% of God Bless America ETF worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 673.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in God Bless America ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in God Bless America ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

God Bless America ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA YALL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. God Bless America ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

