GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,189.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,189.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

