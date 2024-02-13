Gould Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gould Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 1,661,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,404. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

