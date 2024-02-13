Gould Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gould Capital LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.6% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,207,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,539,207. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

