Gould Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after buying an additional 1,088,393 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,975. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.