Gould Capital LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Gould Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

