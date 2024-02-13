Gould Capital LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,080. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

