Gould Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Gould Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,913. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $288.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

