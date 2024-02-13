GrafTech International (EAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.10. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

