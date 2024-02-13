Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.26. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.