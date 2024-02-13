Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 60,720 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.55.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

