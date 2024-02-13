GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GSK by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.21.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

