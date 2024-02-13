Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises 2.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

