Hancock Whitney’s (HWC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

HWC stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

