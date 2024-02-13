HAP Trading LLC Acquires 18,453 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after acquiring an additional 573,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

