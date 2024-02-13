HAP Trading LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $21,162,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $4,313,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Camtek Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 54,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

