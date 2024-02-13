HAP Trading LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 865,554 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 644,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.