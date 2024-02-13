Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s competitors have a beta of 2.41, indicating that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harbor Diversified and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 664 2133 3281 189 2.48

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Harbor Diversified’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.48 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.03 billion -$44.43 million 3.89

Harbor Diversified’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.52% 56.87% 2.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harbor Diversified competitors beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

