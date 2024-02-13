Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $46.15. Hasbro shares last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 1,965,740 shares.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.