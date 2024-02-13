Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $46.15. Hasbro shares last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 1,965,740 shares.
The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
