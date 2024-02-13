Head-To-Head Survey: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.34 $17.99 million $0.22 9.55 ServiceNow $8.97 billion 17.99 $1.73 billion $8.41 93.62

Profitability

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MarketWise and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% ServiceNow 19.30% 11.85% 5.31%

Risk and Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MarketWise and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 ServiceNow 0 2 23 0 2.92

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $750.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.63%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats MarketWise on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides asset management, cloud observability, integrated risk management; information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, the company provides app engine product; automation engine; platform privacy and security product; and source-to-pay operations. It serves to government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through service providers and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.