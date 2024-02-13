Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 808 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $49,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $43,734,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

