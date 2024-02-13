Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 816 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Concentrix by 89.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.
Concentrix Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $148.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
