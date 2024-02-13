Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 816 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Concentrix by 89.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $148.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.