Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

