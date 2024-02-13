Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $66,000 in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 46,700.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 529.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.