Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $66,000 in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 46,700.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 529.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA TBT opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
