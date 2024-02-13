Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 53.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,986,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

